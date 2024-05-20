Tokyo and Seoul intend to resume military exchanges

20 May 2024 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The governments of Japan and South Korea intend to resume exchanges between the militaries of the two countries, which were suspended after the incident in December 2018, when a South Korean Navy ship captured a Japanese patrol aircraft by radar, Azernews reports.

As noted, the parties are coordinating to organize a meeting of the defense ministers of the two countries during the conference on security in Asia, which will be held in Singapore from May 31 to June 2.

The parties can prepare a document for it on measures aimed at preventing future incidents similar to what happened in 2018.

In addition, it is also possible to organize mutual visits at the level of ministers and high-ranking government officials.



