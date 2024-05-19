President of Azerbaijan: I do hope that Armenia contributes to regional cooperation, not damage it, by conducting the right policy

19 May 2024 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

I believe that Armenia should not take a wrong step. Regional issues should be resolved with the direct participation and determination of regional countries, Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River.

“For many years, Armenia relied on the protection and support of countries located far from here. What was the result? The result was not very reassuring for them. The states of the region are strong states, they are states that conduct an independent policy. No outside force has ever succeeded in influencing the determination of these states, and they will not. I do hope that Armenia contributes to regional cooperation, not damage it, by conducting the right policy,” added the head of state.

