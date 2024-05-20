Azerbaijan’s artillery units end live-fire tactical exercise

20 May 2024 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Live-fire tactical exercise with artillery units under the Land Forces training plan for 2024 ended, Azernews reports.

According to the exercise plan, units withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas successfully accomplished the tasks of taking firing positions, preparing devices for combat use, detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets with precise fire, as well as other assigned tasks.

High professionalism was demonstrated during the exercise, where the main focus was on increasing the knowledge and capabilities of military personnel, improving the command staff’s artillery unit management skills, as well as organising interoperability with other types of troops during combat operations.

