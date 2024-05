20 May 2024 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on the appointment of Shahin Bayramov as the rector of Karabakh University.

On November 28, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on the establishment of Karabakh University in the city of Khankendi.

---

