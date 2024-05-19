Chairperson of Latvian Parliament visits Shusha

19 May 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation led by the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Latvia Daiga Mierina arrived in Shusha, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that the delegation visited the city of Fuzuli before, and during the visit, the delegation got acquainted with the destruction caused in Fuzuli, which was occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years, as well as the restoration and construction works carried out by the state of Azerbaijan after the liberation of the region from occupation.

