Azerbaijan attends 79th General Assembly of International Military Sports Council

19 May 2024

A delegation led by Chief of the Central Army Sports Club of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Lieutenant Colonel Ramig Orujov attended the 79th General Assembly and Congress of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Azernews reports.

The session, chaired by Colonel Nilton Rolim, CISM President, and with the participation of representatives from 82 countries, discussed the organization's mission, its objectives, and the main issues aimed at the development of military sports on a global scale. In addition, detailed reports on the activities and achievements of the organization over the last years were presented.

As part of the session, the formation of the CISM Sports Policy, including the approval of the sports calendars for 2024, 2025 and 2026, and a comprehensive 5-year plan were worked out, and experience was exchanged on joint activities for the development of military sports.

The Central Army Sports Club of the Defense Ministry has been an active member of CISM since 1995. The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army successfully participated in the World and European championships held by this organization and took 78 gold, 66 silver and 103 bronze medals.

