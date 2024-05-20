President of Republic of Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Iran

20 May 2024 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, expressed his condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei over the helicopter crash in Iran, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Holiness, Ayatollah Khamenei,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the tragic loss suffered by our friendly and brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran and its people — the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other accompanying individuals.

In the person of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian people lost a prominent statesman who served his country with dedication and loyalty all his life. His cherished memory will forever live in our hearts.

On this sorrowful day, I pray to Almighty Allah to grant patience and fortitude to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran. We share in your grief and extend our deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to your entire nation, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 May 2024"

---

