Digital state land cadastre development advances in Turkmenistan

18 May 2024 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

The creation of a digital state land cadastre continues in Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

According to the official source, the land cadastre is a unified electronic system that contains a set of information collected during the state registration of lands, accounting for their quantity and quality, economic assessment, and other data to control the effective and rational use of land resources and acreage.

At the moment, information about wheat fields, their location, tenants, and users has already been fully entered into the land registry database.

Furthermore, work is currently underway to provide relevant information on the lands allocated for cotton, vegetables, and other agricultural crops and to further improve the cadastre.

The state land cadastre is of economic importance and is intended for the organization of effective use of land and its protection, farm planning, placement and specialization of agricultural production, land reclamation, legal certification of land rights, etc.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's agricultural sector plays a key role in the country's economy, representing an important area of employment and food security.

In recent years, the government has been actively investing in the modernization and mechanization of agriculture, the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies, and improving the efficiency of water resources, taking into account the arid climate.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz