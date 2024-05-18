13 dead after bus plunges into ravine in Eastern Pakistan

18 May 2024 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured when a mini bus plunged into a ravine in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, police said on Saturday, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

According to the police, the accident happened when the bus tumbled off the road near the Panj Peer area of Khushab district of the province, adding that women and children are among the victims.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn due to overspeeding, said police.

Rescue teams and local volunteers reached the site and retrieved bodies and the injured, and shifted them to a nearby hospital where at least two of the injured were in critical condition.

