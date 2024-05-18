Deputy PM: Russia Collaborates with Azerbaijan&Central Asia on North-South Transit Corridor

18 May 2024 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Russia is collaborating closely with Azerbaijan and Central Asia to develop the North-South transit corridor, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk during his address at the plenary session of the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum," Azernews reports.

"We have already discussed the infrastructure projects, including creating the North-South corridor that we are developing with our partners. We are working closely with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. This involves the development of both rail and road transportation," he said.

Overchuk noted that Russia aims to enhance the transport and logistics connectivity of "Greater Eurasia" to provide better competitive conditions for manufacturers.

"Our primary goal is to ensure the transport and logistics connectivity of Greater Eurasia. By doing this, we are providing our manufacturers with the best competitive conditions to enter the markets of the global South," the deputy PM added.

He emphasized that Russia is not working alone in this effort but is cooperating with the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

İt should be noted that the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is an annual international economic forum held in Kazan, Tatarstan, aimed at fostering cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Islamic world. The forum serves as a platform for discussing economic, cultural, and political partnerships, and addressing common challenges. It brings together leaders, policymakers, and business representatives to explore opportunities for collaboration and development across various sectors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz