Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared post about Ataturk Commemoration

19 May 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared on the occasion of Turkey's May 19 - The Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"On May 19-The Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day, we commemorate the dear memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, with deep respect, and we pray for God's mercy on our martyrs who died for the independence of our brother country," post reads.

19 may-Atatürkü Anma, Gənclik və Sport Bayramında qardaş Türkiyə Respublikasının banisi Mustafa Kamal Atatürkün əziz xatirəsini dərin hörmətlə anır, qardaş ölkəmizin müstəqilliyi uğrunda canlarından keçən şəhidlərimizə Allahdan rəhmət diləyirik.



Bayramınız mübarək! 🇦🇿🇹🇷

