President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Republic of Cameroon

20 May 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cameroon, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cameroon.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Cameroon everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 May 2024"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz