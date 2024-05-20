President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Republic of Cameroon
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cameroon, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cameroon.
On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Cameroon everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 17 May 2024"
---
