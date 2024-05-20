Azerbaijan attaches significance to enhancing trade and economic ties with Tajikistan

20 May 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Tajikistan's Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Sherali Kabir, headline the ongoing Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum, Azernews reports.

The economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan should be raised to the level of political relations, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the forum.

He stated, the trade turnover between the two countries rose by 78% during the first four months of this year. Still, there are a number of directions in which bilateral cooperation can be expanded.

"First of all, we welcome industrial cooperation and investment cooperation between the two countries. We call on Azerbaijani businesses to expand trade and economic relations with Tajikistan. We are ready to show our support in this direction as a state,” the minister noted.

Jabbarov also stated that, on the other hand, there are opportunities for cooperation in the field of transport and logistics: "Tajikistan actively uses the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor".

Tajikistan's interest in broadening cooperation with Azerbaijan across various sectors. The statement by Minister Sherali Kabir at the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum held in Baku outlines specific areas of interest, such as mining, and highlights Tajikistan's readiness to engage in collaborative projects with Azerbaijani companies.

Sherali Kabir proposed considering the possibilities of cooperation in the mining sector, noting that only 100 out of 800 ore deposits are being developed in Tajikistan.

“We offer Azerbaijani companies specific projects for implementation and hope that certain agreements will be reached as a result of today’s business forum,” he said.

Additionally, the mention of the relevance of climate change and the invitation for Azerbaijani companies to invest in Tajikistan further emphasizes the potential for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“We have very great potential. We invite Azerbaijani companies to Tajikistan. We have an interesting investment agreement mechanism that we can offer for cooperation,” he said.

The event draws participation from business representatives, governmental bodies, and entrepreneurs from both nations. With a focus on fostering economic and trade partnerships, the forum aims to cultivate conducive environments for collaborative ventures.

Attendees, including business leaders in agriculture, industry, transportation, and processing sectors, converge to explore avenues for mutual growth and prosperity.

