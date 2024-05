19 May 2024 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized five PKK terrorists in the Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria, Azernews reports.

"There is no link to terrorism and terrorists anywhere. 5 PKK/YPG terrorists identified by our heroic Turkish Armed Forces in the "Euphrates Shield" region in the north of Syria have been neutralized," the Turkish Military Agency pointed out.

