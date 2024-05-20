Azerbaijani Defence Minister expresses condolences to Iranian side

20 May 2024 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan's Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has sent a letter of condolences to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

The letter says:

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the President of the fraternal Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, and his accompanying delegation as a result of the crash of a helicopter belonging to the Iranian Armed Forces.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased during the tragic accident, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deepest condolences to their families.

May Allah rest their souls in peace".

