Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

20 May 2024 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on May 20.

Azernews reports that, during the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations, as well as regional and global developments.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the positive advancement of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that Türkiye is closely following the process.

The President of Türkiye emphasized that the fair and sustainable peace that will be ensured in the region will create a new environment for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the countries of the region.

During the conversation, the presidents also exchanged views on future cooperation.

