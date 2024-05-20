Azerbaijani, Tajik Companies sign eight cooperation agreements

20 May 2024 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On 20th May, during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum in Baku, eight significant cooperation agreements were inked in the areas of trade, mining, and agriculture, Azernews reports.

Talko OJSC and Azeraluminium OJSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Furthermore, a crucial Agreement on mutual trade cooperation was established between "Tajagropromexport" State Unitary Enterprise and "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC, which operates as the Export Agency under the Tajikistan government.

Additionally, partnerships were forged between "Lesinvest" LLC (Tajikistan) and "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC in the exchange of expertise regarding cottonseed oil and textile production. Similarly, agreements were made between "Vodii Zarrin Agrar Alyansı" LLC (Tajikistan) and "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC in cotton cultivation and textile production.

"Marmari" LLC (Tajikistan) and "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC also collaborated in cotton cultivation, particularly in cotton seed processing and export-import operations. Moreover, a consignment agreement was sealed between "OBI - FAYZOBOD" company of Tajikistan and "Universal Trade" company of Azerbaijan, fostering cooperation and mutual understanding. Lastly, cooperation was solidified between "Bollug" (Tajikistan) and "Ganch 2000" (Azerbaijan) companies.

