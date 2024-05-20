Latvian parliamentarians pay tribute to National Leader, Azerbaijani heroes [PHOTOS]

20 May 2024 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

A Latvian delegation led by Daiga Mieriņa, Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, visited the Alley of Honours in Baku on Monday, Azernews reports.

The delegates paid respect and laid a wreath at the tomb of the national leader, architect, and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev.

They also paid tribute and put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The parliamentarians then commemorated the Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and put flowers at their graves. They also placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The visitors also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku, as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in the city.

---

