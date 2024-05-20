President of Latvia to participate in COP29

20 May 2024 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs will participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this while receiving the delegation headed by the Chairman of the Latvian Seimas Daiga Mierina.

Dayga Mierina conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of COP29 being held in Azerbaijan. The head of state thanked for the congratulations and said that the President of Latvia will also visit Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.

Azerbaijan and Latvia were the republics of the former USSR. Bilateral relations between the republics were formed during this period. After the collapse of the Soviet Union and the birth of independent states in the former Soviet Union, these relations have developed. There is an Azerbaijani community in Latvia. They are active in the development of Azerbaijani-Latvian relations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz