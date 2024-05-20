Azerbaijani paraathlete crown three-time world champion

20 May 2024 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani paraathlete Lamiya Valiyeva has been crowned the world champion for the third time, Azernews reports.

Lamiya Valiyeva took first place at the World Championships held in the Japanese city of Kobe.

She became the world champion in the T13 category, finishing the 100-metre race in 11.94 seconds.

Note that this is the third world championship in which the 22-year-old paraathlete participates.

In 2023, Lamiya Valiyeva won a gold medal in the 100 and 400 metres at the World Championships in Paris.

Valiyeva represented Azerbaijan at the 2020 Summer Paralympics and won a gold medal in the 400 metres T13 event and a silver medal in the 100 metres T13 event.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

