19 May 2024 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

Border troops of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia are preparing to take over the protection of the state border of the Republic of Armenia in Kirants village of Tavush province, Azernews reports.

Due to the need to ensure security and efficiency, the entry of unregistered citizens into the village of Kyrants has been temporarily restricted.

