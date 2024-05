19 May 2024 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

A booklet highlighting Garabagh University, which is scheduled to open for the 2024-2025 academic year, will soon be issued, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Science and Education.

The university will offer bachelor`s degrees in six faculties: pedagogy, economics, humanities and social sciences, engineering, arts, and tourism.

---

