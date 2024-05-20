Development plans unveiled for Jabrayil district villages

20 May 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

In the first stage, a total of 3193 residents will be relocated to the villages of Buyuk Mercanli, Karxulu, Saricalli, and Mashanli in the Jabrayil district, Azernews reports, citing Ilhamiyya Rzayeva, the director of the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Jabrayil, Qubadli, and Zangilan districts.

According to her, in the first phase, 149 individual houses will be built to accommodate 542 people in Buyuk Mercanli.

"The houses to be built will have two, three, four, and five rooms. According to the master plan, the total area of the village is 362 hectares. By 2040, projects have been planned for 1074 individual houses and several multi-storey residential buildings for a population of 6230 people. Construction is envisaged for administrative buildings, community centers, multifunctional buildings, sports and family health centers, ceremonial houses, market complexes, and other non-residential facilities. Additionally, two schools and five kindergartens will be built in Buyuk Mercanli according to the demands of the population."

She stated that the area allocated for the first phase of the "Great Return I State Program" until 2026 covers 41 hectares.

Later, Ilhamiyya Rzayeva provided information about Karxulu village, where President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone on May 18. She noted that the planned area of the village until 2040 covers 313 hectares, and during this period, projects have been planned for the construction of 940 individual houses and several multi-storey block houses for 4428 residents:

"In addition to administrative buildings, community centers, family and sports health centers, trade and household service buildings will be constructed in the village. According to the master plan, two full secondary schools and four kindergartens will be built to meet the demands of the population. The area allocated for the first phase of the project under the "Great Return I State Program" until 2026 is 125 hectares. In this phase, projects are envisaged for the construction of 145 individual houses for 691 residents."

The department head emphasized that the total area of Saricalli village is 330 hectares: "Administrative buildings, community centers, family and sports health centers, trade and household service buildings, fire extinguishing depot, agrotechnical park, ceremonial house, village market, small business facilities, as well as two full secondary schools and 4 kindergartens according to the demands of the population will be built here. In general, ensuring the employment of the population in this residential area will also be a focus of attention."

"As part of the "Great Return I State Program" until 2026, the area allocated for the first phase of the project is 104 hectares. In this phase, projects are planned for the construction of 242 individual houses for the relocation of 1016 residents," said Rzayeva.

The official also mentioned that until 2040, the planned area of Mashanli village will be 157.54 hectares.

"During this period, projects have been planned for the construction of 590 individual houses and several multi-storey residential buildings for 2360 residents. Every effort will be made to ensure the employment of the population in the village. In addition to administrative buildings, community centers, sports and health centers, a doctor's office, ceremonial house, market complex, trade, public catering, and small business facilities will be planned for construction in the village," she said.

The department head added that, according to the master plan, the construction of a building for a full secondary school and two kindergartens is planned in the village. "Based on the "Great Return I State Program", 50 hectares have been allocated for the first phase of the village's development, taking into account the residential burden of the population to be settled here. In this phase, 236 individual houses will be built for 944 residents."

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the villages of Buyuk Mercanli, Karxulu, Saricalli, and Mashanli in the Jabrayil district on May 18.

