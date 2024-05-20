Model OIC - 2024 Program puts spotlight on COP29 and environmental advocacy

20 May 2024 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

On May 20, 2023, the ongoing "Model Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) - International Relations Academy" project, which aims to empower young minds in diplomatic affairs, featured an insightful discussion on COP29, environmental conservation, and sustainable practices, Azernews reports.

Organised in collaboration with the Eurasian Regional Centre of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum in Baku and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this year's edition of the program has attracted over 100 enthusiastic participants.

Central to the program's agenda is COP29, where discussions delve into pressing environmental concerns and the pursuit of a greener future. Distinguished speakers shared their expertise during recent lectures, including His Excellency Mohammad Murad Al Blashi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan, who addressed the UAE's leadership in climate diplomacy during COP28. Ambassador Manuel Lopez da Cruz of Brazil discussed the challenges and opportunities en route to COP30. Additionally, Nigar Arpadarai, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and high-level representative for UN Azerbaijan COP29 on climate change, along with Leyla Hasanova, Azerbaijan's Youth Climate Champion for COP29, shed light on the pivotal role of youth in combating climate change and advocating for environmental protection.

These engaging sessions provided participants with valuable insights, and speakers fielded questions from eager students.

The Model OIC program aims to foster international collaboration among youth within the OIC region, equipping them with essential skills in diplomacy, management, and communication. After two months of lectures, participants will partake in a model simulation conference of the OIC CFM Summit. Students demonstrating exemplary language proficiency, creativity, and diplomatic acumen will earn the opportunity to represent Azerbaijan in the prestigious "International Model OIC" competition.

Over the years, Azerbaijani students have showcased their talents on the global stage, representing the country in the "International Model OIC" competitions attended by delegates from over 40 OIC member nations.

---

