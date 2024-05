19 May 2024 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the ArazRiver has got underway with participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz