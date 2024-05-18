Dagestan aims to boost agricultural exports to OEC Countries and Azerbaijan

18 May 2024 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Dagestan is aiming to boost the export of agricultural products to Islamic nations, with Dagestan lambs emerging as a particularly sought-after commodity, Azernews reports citing the TASS agency.

This initiative was announced by Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov, the Chairman of the Government of Dagestan, during the XV International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum".

Abdulmuslimov highlighted that Dagestan recently showcased its agricultural products to ambassadors from nine Islamic countries during the holy month of Ramadan, emphasizing the region's commitment to producing high-quality ecological products that meet global standards.

He mentioned the existence of a halal certification system in the region, facilitating the export of products, especially meat, to Islamic countries.

The Prime Minister pointed out that besides mutton, Islamic nations also express interest in Dagestan's rice and fish.

Currently, 64 percent of Dagestan's foreign trade turnover involves countries within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with Iran, Iraq, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan being the region's primary partners.

