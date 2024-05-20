Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan emerges as Italy's top oil supplier [ANALYSIS]

20 May 2024 12:56 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
Italy imported $1,537,616,000 worth of oil from Azerbaijan during the months of January to April of this year, Azernews reports.

