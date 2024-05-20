Azerbaijan emerges as Italy's top oil supplier [ANALYSIS]
Italy imported $1,537,616,000 worth of oil from Azerbaijan during the months of January to April of this year, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%