Musical delight: Japanese cherry blossoms with Russian palette bloom in Baku [PHOTOS]

The Russian House in Baku has hosted an artistic meeting-concert of laureates of international competitions, graduates of the Moscow State Conservatory Tchaikovsky, violinist Anastasia Vedyakova (Russia) and pianist Kazuki Nishimon (Japan), Azernews reports.

The event was organised by Baku Music Academy and the Russian House in Baku with the support of the NGO "Palette of the Universe".

The presenter and curator of the event is Ph.D. in art history, senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina. The deputy head of the Russian House in Baku, Dmitry Egorov, delivered a welcoming speech.

The duo of performers came to Azerbaijan for the first time, presenting a special program.

The musicians performed both popular pieces of musical classics and rarely performed compositions.

Two Azerbaijani premieres were presented to the public, including I.E. Handoshkin's Variations For Solo Violin and F. Ondricek's Fantasia on themes from M.I. Glinka's opera "A Life for the Tsar For Violin and Piano," as well as one world premiere- N .T.Manasevich's "Mazurka For Violin and Piano".

Another musical surprise prepared by musicians, especially for the Baku public, was the Waltz from Gara Garayev's ballet Seven Beauties.

The concert program also featured compositions by P.I. Tchaikovsky, R.M. Gliere, M.I. Glinka, M.A. Balakirev, S.M. Slonimsky, N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov – F. Kreisler, S. S. Prokofiev, and the Japanese folks track "Sakura".

The audience also had the opportunity to communicate with musicians, who spoke about their creative and social activities, different stages of their creative journey, and also shared their plans for the future.

The event ended with a storm of applause from the audience.

