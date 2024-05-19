Interstate relations between Iran and Azerbaijan reached the highest level

19 May 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the whole world can see how strong Iran-Azerbaijani friendship is. This friendship has deep roots and a deep history, Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River.

“For centuries, the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan have lived and created together, and I think that the interstate relations built on this solid foundation have reached the highest level,” added the head of state.

