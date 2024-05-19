Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran met in presence of delegations [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 May 2024 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a meeting in the presence of the delegations on May 19 at the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

Greeting the Azerbaijani leader, President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said: In the name of Allah. Mr. President, I am very happy that we are meeting with the honorable President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, again and reviewing our joint discussions. It is a great happiness that this meeting is taking place in this location. A major project has been implemented here, and it is a very successful meeting for the two peoples. We will inaugurate a project the commissioning of which is of great importance for the two peoples and two states. This in itself is a significant event that very important projects can be implemented between two peoples and two states. Some may not like our meetings and our joint successes. This is important to us. The main thing is that we have implemented together what is good for our countries, states and peoples.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: Dear Mr. President, I believe that today's meeting and ceremony will go down as a beautiful and bright chapter in the history of Iran-Azerbaijan relations because the project we will open today is very important from the technical point of view, and at the same time, it will bring the two peoples and the two states even closer together. Of course, the joint success of our people makes our friends happy, and those who don't like it, I think it would be better if they minded their own business. The main thing is that the states of Iran and Azerbaijan show a very strong joint political will today, openly declare to their people and the whole world that we are together and will continue to be together. Iran-Azerbaijan relations are an important condition for stability in our region. Of course, such a wonderful project will improve the well-being of our people and increase jobs, thus, becoming the next step towards success. I am sure that there will be many similar joint projects in the future.

