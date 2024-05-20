North Korea says it forced to take measures to increase nuclear deterrence

20 May 2024 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The subcritical nuclear test conducted by the United States at the Nevada test site leads to an escalation of the global nuclear arms race, and Pyongyang is forced to take the necessary measures in this regard, Azernews reports.

It notes that the test "creates new tensions in the military confrontation between nuclear states and accelerates the global nuclear arms race."

"In no case should the influence of this nuclear test on the military security situation in the region of the Korean Peninsula be allowed. In order to prepare for the strategic instability that is being created in the region and globally due to the unilateral action of the United States, we are forced to take the necessary measures to increase universal readiness for nuclear deterrence within the framework of our sovereign right and possible options," the representative of the department added.

It is not said exactly what measures can be taken, but it is noted that the DPRK will "consistently protect the security, rights and interests of the state "by these actions, as well as "prevent the creation of a strategic imbalance and a security vacuum in the region of the Korean Peninsula."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz