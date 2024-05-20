Azerbaijan launches unified e-participation platform

20 May 2024 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In Azerbaijan, a unified e-participation platform will be established, Azernews reports.

This initiative aligns with the Activity Plan of the Working Group on "Technology and Innovation" of the Business Environment and International Ratings Commission for the year 2024.

Within the framework of creating the unified e-participation portal, measures will be taken to improve direct communication channels with citizens, gather feedback from citizens on the provision of government services, and ensure the electronic decision-making process.

It should be noted that the project should be prepared by August 1st and submitted to the Commission by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

