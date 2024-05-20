Ombudsman holds meeting with Azerbaijan's repatriated citizens from Syria

20 May 2024 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On May 14, 8 citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 5 of them children and 3 women, were repatriated from the Syrian Arab Republic to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Employees of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a meeting with those repatriates placed in the social service institution of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, and the situation of ensuring their rights was investigated on the spot.

The representatives of the apparatus were informed about the work done and intended to be done on the rehabilitation of repatriates by the social service institution.

It should be noted that appeals addressed to the Ombudsman regarding the return of our citizens in Syria to the country are kept in mind. In order to take the necessary measures in order to protect the rights of those persons, activities are continued in a coordinated manner with the competent state institutions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz