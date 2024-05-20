CBA explores role of new market players in advancing digital payment solutions

20 May 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

The role of new market players in expanding the implementation of digital payment solutions was discussed at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

In this regard, the Director General of the Central Bank, Farid Osmanov, met with representatives of the Azerbaijan Fintex Association.

While discussing the development trends of the fintech ecosystem, F. Osmanov touched upon key points regarding increasing accessibility to payment services and strengthening the role of new market players in expanding the implementation of digital payment solutions.

During the meeting, there was also an exchange of ideas regarding the special regulatory regime of the CBA and its capabilities.

