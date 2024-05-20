Azernews.Az

Monday May 20 2024

Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Iran

20 May 2024 10:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Iran
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

Azerbaijan offers support and solidarity to the brotherly and friendly Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X".

"We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of all of those demised. We mourn these heartbreaking deaths, a tragic loss beyond words," the post reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more