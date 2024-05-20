Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Iran

20 May 2024 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan offers support and solidarity to the brotherly and friendly Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X".

"We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of all of those demised. We mourn these heartbreaking deaths, a tragic loss beyond words," the post reads.

We are deeply saddened by the terrible news that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Emrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian, governor of East-Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, imam of Tabriz Muhammad Ali Hashem and others accompanying them died during the… — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 20, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz