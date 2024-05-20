Uzbekistan and Spain discuss expanding cooperation in the field of innovation

20 May 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Spain Farrukh Tursunov visited the Airbus Defense and Space company's enterprise in the city of Getafe, located in the Madrid Autonomous Community, Azernews reports.

According to the information, during the meeting with Jorge Domek, Director of Institutional Relations and Strategy Adviser at Airbus Defense and Space, prospects for expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and Airbus in scientific, technical and innovative fields were discussed.

The possibilities of using advanced Airbus technologies in various sectors of the Uzbek economy were considered. Special attention was paid to the modernization of the country's economy using modern aviation and space solutions from Airbus.

It was noted that cooperation between Uzbekistan and Airbus Defense and Space opens up significant prospects for the development of space technologies both in Uzbekistan and in the Central Asian region as a whole.

In addition, the possibilities of cooperation with the Physics and Technology Institute of the NGO "Physics-the Sun" on climate change and environmental protection were discussed. Airbus Defense and Space provides advanced solutions for collecting and analyzing data on solar activity and its impact on climatic conditions.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in developing a long-term partnership aimed at increasing the scientific and technical potential of Uzbekistan.

