Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense holds ceremony dedicated to memory of martyrs

19 May 2024 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Commemoration ceremonies dedicated to the memory of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Marifat Nasibov, Ayaz Ismayilov and Amil Tanriverdiy, who rose to the peak of martyrdom for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan's lands, were held, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense, family members of martyrs, relatives, comrades-in-arms, school children, as well as other guests participated in the ceremony. The memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and those who died for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Within the framework of the events, the graves of our martyrs were visited and prayers were read in their memory.

The speakers talked about the examples of heroism and valor shown by our brave sons in the battles for the liberation of our lands, and the brilliant Victory won by our valiant Army over the enemy in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev. Then videos dedicated to the life and battle path of Azerbaijani martyrs were shown.

The family members and relatives of the martyrs expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown to them, as well as for honoring the memory of our martyrs.

Poems dedicated to our martyrs, music glorifying patriotism and heroism were played at the commemoration ceremony.

At the events, as part of the "Letter to the Soldier" project, letters were addressed to defenders of the Motherland, and booklets containing detailed information on the rules of admission to military educational institutions were distributed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz