Peter Stano, the spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union, has made a statement on the progress in the border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Armenia/Azerbaijan: 🇪🇺 welcomes progress in the process of border delimitation 👉 full statement:https://t.co/lJDRAUAH9u pic.twitter.com/9HE1GlPuAE — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) May 17, 2024

"The EU welcomes progress made in the framework of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process, based on the 1991 Almaty agreement and, more specifically, the protocol signed during the 9th meeting of the border commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday, May 15, leading to an agreement on several sections of the border.

The EU encourages the parties to take further decisive steps to tackle other outstanding bilateral issues and remains committed to supporting the efforts aimed at bringing sustainable and lasting peace to the South Caucasus region."

Recall that, in April this year, the process of delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia saw progress. During a recent session of the delimitation commission, the parties agreed to return to Azerbaijan the four villages located in close proximity to the border.

These villages include Baganis Ayrım, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan.

Thus, the borders are being brought into line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the framework of the Soviet Union at the time of its dissolution.

The parties also agreed to base the delimitation process on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991.

According to experts, the return of four villages to Azerbaijan and the start of the process to clarify borders will give a boost to the peace-building efforts in the region. Baku and Yerevan have reached an agreement.

This is another successful agreement following the beginning of the withdrawal of the Russian military contingent from Garabagh. A new era is beginning in the South Caucasus.

