Azernews.Az

Monday May 20 2024

Azerbaijan's beverage company exceeds previous year's revenue through wine sales

20 May 2024 21:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's beverage company exceeds previous year's revenue through wine sales
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

"Absheron-Sharab" LLC, despite delaying its financial report for the year 2022, has revealed that its revenues surpass the previous year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more