Some schools closing in New Caledonia, due to tense situation

19 May 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

All public and private secondary schools and colleges in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia will be suspended from May 21 to 24, Azernews reports, citing France Info.

It was noted that the mentioned measure applies to the country.

"For primary education, provinces and municipalities will provide information on their methods of operation. This period will be used to prepare the best scenarios for the restoration of educational activities, combining all material, human and psychological aspects. Schools will open only when all security conditions are met," said the vice-president of the government, Isabelle Champmoreau.

It should be noted that the number of people who died during protests in New Caledonia reached 6 people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz