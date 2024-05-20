Azerbaijani products may replace Tajik food imports

20 May 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The plan is to swap out Tajikistan's imported food products with those from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Yusif Abdullayev, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), shared this during a business forum in Baku. Currently, Tajikistan imports about $950 million worth of food products.

Abdullayev noted the relatively small trade volume between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, standing at around $6 million annually. He emphasised the need to boost this figure.

"Unfortunately, trade relations with Tajikistan are small. Our annual turnover is only around 6 million US dollars. This turnover must be increased. Azerbaijan mainly supplies sugar and cottonseed oil to Tajikistan. This country's annual import of cottonseed oil is 116 thousand tons. Our share here is not too large. We intend to increase the supply of cottonseed oil to Tajikistan to a thousand tons," said the head of AZPROMO.

---

