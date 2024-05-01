Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 1 2024

Azerbaijan's Central Bank cuts down inflation projection

1 May 2024 12:54 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), reports that the inflation forecast for 2024 has been revised downward (April forecast: 3.5% for 2024 and 4.2% for 2025), Azernews reports.

