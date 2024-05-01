Azerbaijan's Central Bank cuts down inflation projection
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), reports that the inflation forecast for 2024 has been revised downward (April forecast: 3.5% for 2024 and 4.2% for 2025), Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%