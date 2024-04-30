Indonesia's Ruang volcano causes thousands to evacuate

30 April 2024 22:52 (UTC+04:00)

Indonesia's Ruang volcano has erupted again. The authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of more than 12 thousand people from the area.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets, that the Indonesian Geological Agency has stated that the danger level on the island of Sulawesi is very high and has urged tourists and local residents to stay at least six kilometres away from the volcano.

Officials at Sam Ratulangi International Airport in the provincial capital Manado, about 95 kilometres from the volcano, have suspended flights, citing reduced visibility and the threat posed by volcanic ash to aircraft engines.

Note that there are 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia with a population of 270 million. After the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano in 2018, fragments of the mountain fell into the ocean, causing a tsunami on the coasts of Sumatra and Java, as a result of which 430 people lost their lives.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz