Azerbaijan's Tank units hold intensive combat training sessions [VIDEO]

2 May 2024 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The tank units of the Azerbaijan Army hold combat training sessions under the training plan for 2024, Azernews reports.

During the sessions held at the combined arms training range, tasks on overcoming natural and artificial obstacles, controlling combat vehicles, and attacking an imaginary enemy by advancing from depth were accomplished.

The assigned tasks of destroying detected targets from weapons mounted on armoured vehicles in motion and motionless states were also fulfilled.

The tankmen demonstrated high professionalism in the sessions held to improve their combat capabilities.

