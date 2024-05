16 May 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus viewed the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition - Caspian Agro, and the 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan at the Baku Expo Center on May 16, Azernews reports.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz