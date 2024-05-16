Composers' Union holds plenum dedicated to young composers [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has hosted a plenum dedicated to the work of young composers, Azernews reports.

This is one of the major musical events in a series prepared by the creative organization in connection with its 90th anniversary.

At the opening of the plenum, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, corresponding member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade addressed the event.

In her speech,Frangiz Alizade noted that this is the ninth plenum since 2007 dedicated to the creativity of youth and that work with young composers is always the focus of the leadership of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

It traditionally hosts shows of young talents' music, concerts of their works, including abroad, as well as various competitions that stimulate the creation of new compositions in different genres.

She underlined that along with other members of the Union, young composers are actively involved in participating in projects related to the anniversaries of outstanding poets and thinkers, significant events in the socio-political life of the country.

To support the active creative activity of young people, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union includes them on lists for receiving annual scholarships and recommends them for awards and prizes awarded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Note that plenum program features concerts of chamber and symphonic music, a musicological conference on the topic "Creativity of Young Composers" with the participation of young musicologists, as well as a general final round-table discussion based on the results of the music listened to.

Program of the first chamber music concert held in the Uzeyir Hajibayli Concert Hall at the Composers' Union, was distinguished by a variety of genres and creative styles.

Instrumental and vocal works, solo and ensemble music were performed here, along with the widespread use of classical instruments, and the timbres of national instruments were sounded.

This evening, the creativity of the young people was represented by eight works of chamber-vocal and chamber-instrumental genres, including romances Payız gecəsində düşüncələr (to the words of N. Kesemenli) by Ilaha Gismat-Abdulla, Mərhəba (to the verses of Nasimi) by Vafa Bagirzade, Ay üzlü nigarım (to the verses of Nizami) by Farida Fatullayeva, composition for piano Ay işığ ında Turala Mammadli, Skertso-Vals for tar, kamancha and piano by Elvin Guliyeva, pieces from the cycle Rəngli lövhələr by Ilaha Gismat-Abdulla, Sonata for Piano and Piece Bir ümid işığı For Violin and Piano by Vafa Bagirzade.

Young singers and instrumentalists,laureates of the international competition Zarrin Aliyeva (violin) and Lala Khalilli (piano), singers Jalal Isaev (tenor), Gunay Mammadova (soprano), Emin Ismayilov (tenor), as well as Firuza Najafli- Gadimaliyeva, Aynur Khalilova, Arzu Maharramova, Agharagim Salah (piano), Javidan Guliyev (tar), Ali Muradov (kamancha) performed these compositions.

The concert was attended by Deputy Culture Minister, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, prominent representatives of the musical community, composers and musicologists - members of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

The music of the young people was received with interest by listeners.

In the following days of the plenum, which will last for three days, there will be

Note that a scientific conference of young musicologists themed "Creativity of young composers" will be organized at Azerbaijan Composers' Union within the plenum, followed by a symphonic concert at the State Academic Philharmonic.

A round table discussion will be also held at the Azerbaijan Composers' Union regarding the results of the plenum on May 20.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz