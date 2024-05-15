President Ilham Aliyev condemns attack on Slovakia’s PM

15 May 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has condemned the assassination attempt on Prime Minister of Slovakia, Azernews reports.

"I am shocked and appalled by the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack. My thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico, his family, and Slovak people. I wish him the soonest recovery," President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his page on X.

