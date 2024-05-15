President Ilham Aliyev condemns attack on Slovakia’s PM
President Ilham Aliyev has condemned the assassination attempt on Prime Minister of Slovakia, Azernews reports.
"I am shocked and appalled by the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack. My thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico, his family, and Slovak people. I wish him the soonest recovery," President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his page on X.
