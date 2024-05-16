Protocol signed at 9th meeting of State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan, Armenia

16 May 2024 00:29 (UTC+04:00)

The 9th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, on May 15, 2024, on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting of the commissions, as per their adopted Protocol of the 8th meeting of April 19, 2024, they discussed the work accomplished and agreed upon a jointly drafted Protocol-Description of the segments of the border line directly between the residential areas of Baganys Ayrim (AR) -Baganis (RA), Ashagy Askipara (AR)-Voskepar (RA), Kheyrimli (AR) - Kirants (RA), and Gyzylhajily (AR) - Berkaber (RA), with an aim of aligning them in accordance with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the framework of the Soviet Union at the time of its dissolution, taking into account the clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground in accordance with the topographic map of the General Staff of the USSR Armed Forces of 1976, which underwent the duty procedure in 1979.

As a result of the meeting, the respective protocol was signed. The date and location of the next meeting will be agreed upon in a working order.

---

