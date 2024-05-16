Art Olimpia welcomes 2,000 young talents [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater has hosted Art Olimpia, co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Azernews reports.

Over the course of two days, the project welcomed over 2,000 young talents from Baku, Sumgayit, Agdash, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Oguz, Shaki and other cities.

The competition was held in the categories of solo, duet, small groups and ensembles, in various age categories, in various types of art (folk instruments, classical instruments, vocals, dances, fine arts, artistic reading).

Among the winners are Children's Music School No. 1 named after Gabil Aliyev in Agdash district, the Gymnasium of Arts at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Children's Music School No. 1 named after Gara Garayev in Sumgayit, Qaval dance ensemble. Young talents of JAM SS Theater were awarded the Grand Prix in theatrical art.

Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union Rasul Aliyev took part in the award ceremony.

President of Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov noted that the festival serves to increase interest among the younger generation in various spheres of culture, develop creative abilities, identify and support new talents, and form cultural dialogue among young people.

