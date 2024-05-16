President: Except for conflict resolved by Azerbaijan, existing conflicts around world remain unresolved

16 May 2024 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

“The situation in the world is changing quite rapidly, mainly in a negative direction. New conflicts and new centers of instability are emerging,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a press conference with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“The existing conflicts usually remain unresolved - except for the conflict in the South Caucasus, which was resolved by Azerbaijan through military and political ways and in full compliance with international law, UN Security Council resolutions, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law, and this is recognized by the entire world community today,” the head of state emphasized.

